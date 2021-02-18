The Wall Street Journal reports that Tyson Foods Inc. and Columbia Basin-based Easterday Ranches now have a court-approved pact that will drive existing cattle to market while the two parties settle their differences.
Easterday Ranches is trying to settle with Tyson in bankruptcy court after the ranch filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy several weeks ago.
Tyson Fresh Meats accused Easterday Ranches of a $200 million fraud scheme that involved phony billing practices by the ranching business that was supposed to be caring for the cows. The ranch reportedly claimed it was caring for 200,000 cattle that didn’t exist.
Starting in 2017, Tyson had a cattle feeding agreement with Easterday Ranches. Tyson says Easterday supplied about 2% of the company’s beef over the last four years.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the court-approved agreement allows the meat giant to start moving some cattle to rival ranches as the bankruptcy feud continues.