YAKIMA - The Yakima Herald Republic reports that an Ellensburg man is being held on $40,000 bail after stabbing his sibling during a dispute over a comb on Monday in Yakima.
The newspaper reports that police were called to a Yakima-area home sometime Monday afternoon and found a 32-year-old man holding his blood-covered abdomen. The victim’s 30-year-old brother was arrested after authorities identified him as the suspect who stabbed him.
The victim told police that he punched the suspect during an argument when his brother tried to steal his comb. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Yakima Herald Republic reports that while the victim’s brother was leaving, the two argued about the comb and the victim punched him, and that is when the victim felt he was being stabbed.
Police reportedly found a knife that had been used in the stabbing; it had a blade that was about four inches long.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.