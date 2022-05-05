YAKIMA - The Yakima Herald Republic reports that an Ephrata man who was arrested in a child-sex sting on charges he conspired to rape of a child in 2019 has entered an Alford plea.
32-year-old Bradley Vincent Tschauner entered the plea to a charge of first-degree conspiracy to rape of a child on April 29 in Yakima County Superior Court.
Tschauner will be sentenced in June.
In exchange for the plea, Yakima Herald-Republic reports that prosecutors dropped charges of attempted first-degree child rape, attempted second-degree child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Tschauner was one of 15 men arrested in an “Operation Net Nanny sting,” an operation that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
In the sting, court documents reviewed by the newspaper report that Tschauner told an undercover officer posing as a mother that he would have sex with her 11 and 13-year-old daughters in text conversation. The undercover officer told Tschauner to meet at a house for sex with the children, and when he arrived, he was arrested.
Court documents also disclosed that he had a box of condoms and other items he planned to use with the girls, and was also in possession of toys he planned to give the kids in trade for sex.