The Yakima Herald Republic reports that an Ephrata man who was arrested in a child-sex sting on charges he conspired to rape of a child in 2019 has been sentenced to 70 months in prison.
32-year-old Bradley Vincent Tschauner was sentenced in Yakima County Superior Court on Friday.
Tschauner was one of 15 men arrested in an “Operation Net Nanny sting,” an operation that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
In the sting, court documents reviewed by the newspaper report that Tschauner told an undercover officer posing as a mother that he would have sex with her 11 and 13-year-old daughters in text conversation. The undercover officer told Tschauner to meet at a house for sex with the children, and when he arrived, he was arrested.
Court documents also disclosed that he had a box of condoms and other items he planned to use with the girls, and was also in possession of toys he planned to give the kids in trade for sex.