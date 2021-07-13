The Capital Press is reporting that Cody Easterday’s sentencing has been delayed by a couple of months.
The Columbia Basin rancher who lived in Basin City, Washington now faces sentencing on Oct. 5 after pleading guilty to selling $244 million worth of cattle that did not exist.
Easterday pled guilty to one count of wire fraud on March 31; he was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 4.
The Capital Press reports the postponement of Easterday’s sentencing allows his attorney to recover from knee surgery and will allow him to get the money needed for restitution by completing bankruptcy sales.
Easterday agreed to pay just over $244 million in restitution to the plaintiffs in the case, Tyson Foods and another unnamed company.
Easterday faces up to 20 years in prison.
The sale of Easterday properties to the LDS Church is expected to be finalized within the week.