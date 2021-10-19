WENATCHEE - According to court documents, 32-year-old Jose A. Mendoza of Wenatchee is going to prison for a long time after pleading guilty to two counts of producing child pornography. Mendoza pled guilty on June 30, 2021.
Court documents show that Wenatchee Police conducted a search warrant at Mendoza’s home and confiscated some tech devices that contained images of child porn. After further investigation, it was realized that Mendoza had taken the images himself and participated in sexual conduct involving underage age girls.
U.S. Judge Rosanna Peterson sentenced Mendoza to 17 years in prison followed by a lifetime term of court supervision after being released from a federal prison.
United States Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref said, “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington, in collaboration with its federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement partners, uses every resource and tool available to investigate and prosecute aggressively those involved in child exploitation. This Office will continue to do all we can to protect vulnerable child victims of these horrible crimes.”
The case was inspired by a national initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice to curb child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Mendoza was arrested in January of 2020.