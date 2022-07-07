KIMA reports that former Kittitas County fire marshal Patrick Nicholson Jr. has been sentenced to a year behind bars on two counts of felony voyeurism.
A Clallum County judge sentenced Nicholson Jr. on Thursday.
Nicholson was convicted of the crimes involving his estranged wife and former coworker.
KIMA’s story reports that he was accused on multiple counts of hiding cameras and spying on women, including his two underage children.
During Thursday’s court hearing, Nicholson’s estranged wife, Patricia Nicholson, had a representative deliver a statement on her behalf to the judge. Nicholson also admitted to hiding a camera in the room of a female firefighter at the Jefferson Fire and Rescue Department, both were employed there at the time of the crime.
Nicholson’s former co-worker testified as well.
"This is a person I was expected to rely on during emergency and non-emergency calls and he know that there was an inherit level of trust in this field. Mr. Nicholson knew what he was doing and he knew filming me would embarrass me and humiliate me and hurt me if it got out and he still did it anyway for his own personal, sexual gratification," the firefighter victim said.
The victims say Nicholson abused his standing as a community leader and used his training as a means to confuse, coerce and manipulate.
"He laughed and said that nobody would believe me and that he was a respected public official. He continued to say that even if I had proof, the statutes of limitations was up," Patricia’s representative stated in court.
KIMA reports that Nicholson also has four sexual assault protection orders against him from the victims and cannot own or possess any video recording technology.