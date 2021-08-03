According to Pitchfork, an online music publication, Live Nation is denying a claim that a gag order is in effect which prevents music artists from publicly disclosing that they've tested positive for COVID-19.
Pitchfork published an article which contained a link to a tweet posted by musician Courtney Jaye. In her tweet, Jaye discloses a private text message from an anonymous musician who claims they and others in their group had tested positive for the delta variant of COVID, but were unable to publicly reveal that they're infected due to the aforementioned clause.
Jaye tweeted her message out on Aug. 1, the last day of the Gorge Amphitheatre's three-day Watershed Music Festival. On August 2, Live Nation responded to Jaye's tweet:
“There is absolutely no covid gag order in our contracts,” the company wrote. “We care about our employees, crew, fans & artists and will continue to meet requirements of local health officials as we put on events.”
Live Nation owns and operates the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Washington.