PASCO - A report published by the Northwest News Network indicated that the exceptional summer heat and dry conditions changed the growing dynamic for potatoes this year. The media outlet spoke to Alford Farms in north Franklin County about the record-breaking drought in 2021 and its impact on this year’s potato crop.
Tyrel Gillies of Alford Farms says the extreme heat reduced potato density and affected shapes; many of the potatoes were referred to as “weirdly-shaped.”
In addition, Gillies says his yields were down significantly. The Northwest News Network referred to industry experts estimating that potato crop output is down 10 percent. The news outlet reports that potatoes are usually down or up only about 1 percent.
It’s also assumed that potatoes will not store as well this year with many of them having internal issues.