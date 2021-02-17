The coronavirus pandemic is crippling the child care industry in Washington State according to a report published by the Yakima Herald Republic on Tuesday.
Political intervention on the matter is being considered at the state and federal level, but the newspaper reports that a consensus is “yet to be found on the right solution.”
As of mid-January 2021, 13% of child care providers statewide have closed their doors due to the pandemic; that equates to a total loss of 712 licensed child care programs. Care Aware, a nonprofit child care advocacy group, reports that the 13% figure accounts for a reduced capacity of 29,200 children.
According to the Yakima Herald Republic, COVID-19 has resulted in the cancellation of eight programs across three child care centers in Grant County. In addition, five in-home daycare programs have closed in Grant County. In Kitittas County, three programs across one center have closed and a school-aged program is no more. It isn’t confirmed whether these closures are permanent or temporary.
According to the publication, several factors prompted the closures such as: lack of available cleaning supplies and toilet paper, reduction in family incomes with continued mortgage and rent obligations, etc. Social distancing was also another reported challenge. Also, enrollment numbers dropped as more parents stayed home.
The Yakima Herald Republic also wrote that the state has pumped an additional $200 million into the child care sector to keep it afloat.