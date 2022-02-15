EAST WENATCHEE - Republican State Representative Brad Hawkins of East Wenatchee says he’s secured $4.5 million for a planned US 2 pedestrian under crossing in Leavenworth; that’s according to iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ. However, Hawkins has yet to get bi-partisan in both the House and Senate.
The under crossing is expected reduce traffic in Leavenworth. Traffic by foot and vehicle is exceptionally dense in Leavenworth because of its internationally renowned reputation as a tourist destination.
The funding was reportedly approved by the Senate Transportation Committee.
According to KPQ, the pedestrian under crossing is in Leavenworth is one of 44 projects included in the $317 million pedestrian and bike safety project portion of the Move Ahead Washington package.