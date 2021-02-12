On Thursday, KXLY broke the news about a helpful, yet surprising gesture by Governor Jay Inslee hours after allowing 90% of the state to enter Phase 2 of Washington’s “Roadmap To Recovery” plan.
The Spokane television station reports that leaders across the state convinced Inslee to allow restaurants to do indoor dining at 25% capacity on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, Feb. 14. KXLY reports that Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward was among the leaders who made the special request.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward tweeted Thursday night, “Gov Inslee, can you show some love to our struggling restaurants by allowing them to open this weekend for Valentine’s Day? Business in this industry drops like a rock after the holiday and they could really use the extra help.”
KXLY reports that restaurants usually experience a surge of customers on Valentine’s Day.
Indoor dining on Valentine's Day only permitted in counties that have been cleared to advance to Phase 2.