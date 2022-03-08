ELLENSBURG - A prosecuting attorney out of Yakima County faces a hefty penalty if he’s convicted of sexual assault in a Kittitas County court.
The Yakima Herald reports that Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Alvin Lee Guzman Jr. was arraigned Monday for charges of sexual assault.
The 44-year-old lawyer faces two counts of taking indecent liberties, and four counts of fourth-degree assault against another woman.
The publication reports that Guzman pled ‘not guilty’ during his arraignment on Monday in a Kittitas County Superior Courtroom. Guzman has been on unpaid administrative leave since Feb. 22.
The charges were reportedly prompted by a Guzman’s former lover who notified Yakima police in August that he was assaulting her. The Yakima Herald reported details stated in a protection order the woman sought against Guzman claiming that he would come into the bedroom while she was sleeping and would “touch her” or “get on top of her,” despite her prior refusal of such advances.
Court documents also state that Guzman verbally abused the woman and threatened to have his sisters come to her house, a remark that was taken as a threat. The accuser also alleges that Guzman got on top of her, making it difficult to breathe, and tried to “knock her down” on multiple occasions. The restraining order was granted, according to documents reviewed by the newspaper. Guzman has been employed with the prosecutor’s office for about 10 years over the course of two stretches.
In October of last year, a misconduct complaint was filed against Guzman when two employees told authorities that he had hugged them or would stroke their backs and/or arms.