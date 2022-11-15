WENATCHEE - Michael Edward Wilson of Wenatchee faces a laundry list of charges stemming from sex crimes after his arrest last Tuesday.
iFIBER ONE News partner Newsradio 560 KPQ reports that the 69-year-old Wenatchee man is accused of sexually assaulting two younger men at a Wenatchee home where he conducted bible study.
Wilson was taken into custody on 2nd and 3rd degree rape charges; he was charged with a total of nine crimes on Monday, including four counts of forcible rape and three counts of assault, according to KPQ.
Wilson’s abuse of the two men spanned from 2020 to 2021. The crimes allegedly occurred at Wilson’s home on Burchvale Road.
Wilson is now being held on $1 million bail and will appear in Chelan County Superior Court for his arraignment and trial setting next Monday. Indecent liberties and voyeurism have been added to Wilson’s list of charges.