YAKIMA - According to an article published by Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB), this year's northwest cherry harvest was about 80,000 tons short of the 14-year average.
BJ Thurlby, president of the Washington State Fruit Commission and the Northwest Cherry Growers Commission, told OPB that mid-April record-setting storm in terms of snowfall and cold temperatures did a number on cherry trees across the Pacific Northwest. Thurlby says a snow event during cherry bloom has never happened before and because of that, this year's cherry crop is the smallest seen since 2008.
“The crop should finish up at 130,000 tons going to the fresh market,” Thurlby wrote in a statement to OPB. “A normal crop is 210,000 tons going to the fresh market. While the state fruit commission cannot comment on market prices, fewer cherries will be available on the market, with the Northwest being one of the largest exporters in the nation.”
Apple season reportedly started about a week later than normal for many farmers because of the exceptionally cold spring, but the physical impacts on fruits remains to be seen.