OLYMPIA - Our news partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that Republican legislators in the 12th legislative district are fervent about moving into the next phase of Washington’s reopening plan. State Representatives Mike Steele of Chelan and Keith Goehner of Dryden acknowledged their desire to see the unveiling of a Phase 4 plan soon than later.
“My hope is that within we’ll see Phase 4 unveiled and move into a more normal operation in the spring and summer,” said Representative Steele. “Quite honestly, what you’re seeing today [in Phase 3] is the outline we laid out several weeks ago. We know we can move forward and progress in a way that’s meaningful for businesses.”
KPQ reports that legislators, including Steele and Goehner, had submitted a letter with a guideline and outline for both Phase 3 and 4 prior to the Governor Inslee’s call to move into Phase 3. Goehner doesn’t want Phase 4 to be a ‘one size fits all’ plan.
“It really hasn’t been a very collaborative process because I do believe there are different parts of our state that have different characteristics,” said Representative Goehner. “We were finding these regional restrictions was probably more than we needed given the actual infections. So as we go forward to Phase, there is more of a recognition of certain activities, timing and the numbers.”
The above quotes were recorded during Tuesday’s legislative virtual town hall meeting.