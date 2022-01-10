ROSLYN - KOMO News in Seattle reported a couple of snowy misfortunes that occurred last week in in the northwestern portion of Kittitas County.
Last Friday, the news station reported that a man in his 80’s was rescued after he was buried by snow that fell from his roof. The Roslyn area received several feet of snow between Thursday and Friday.
Authorities say Roslyn firefighters had to dig the man out. The victim reportedly suffered orthopedic injuries.
KOMO also reported evacuating 35 people from an apartment building in Roslyn. The building reportedly bowed under the heavy snow. The building was slated to be inspected and residents were relocated to a shelter nearby.