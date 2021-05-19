MOSES LAKE - An article published by Spudman Magazine reported that the Washington State Potato Commission is asking Governor Jay Inslee to repeal renewed coronavirus emergency rules for farm workers in temporary housing.
The news about this comes after Inslee’s announcement that the state will ease restrictions for fully vaccinated people.
According to Spudman Magazine, farmers statewide are spearheading a comprehensive worker safety program focused on widespread testing and vaccination.
The magazine wrote that the CDC recognizes farm worker facilities in Washington state as being three times safer than local communities with a reported 100% vaccination rate.
However, on May 9, the Department of Health and Labor and Industries renewed “restrictive” emergency farm worker rules for the third time.
Spudman Magazine reports that farm leaders in Washington say the ongoing restrictions are putting the ag industry at “unnecessary risk” by creating volatility and fostering a limiting environment for labor contracts that have financial ramifications for farmers this season.
“Farmers have always made safety a top priority,” said John Stuhlmiller, chief executive officer of Washington Farm Bureau. “We’ve done the right thing by enhancing worker safety through testing and vaccinations. We need these economically crippling restrictions lifted like the governor is doing for the rest of the state.”
The emergency regulations will stay in effect through September unless the governor intervenes.