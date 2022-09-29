LIND - In a report published by the Spokesman Review, the majority of Lind's council, along with many members of the community, are at odds with Mayor Paula Bell over the town's handling of a local water shortage.
Tempers flared at Tuesday night's city council meeting in the basement of the Lind Community Church.
During the early part of the city's council meeting, Bell addressed calls for her to resign, affirming that she would not step down and remains convicted in her intent to fulfill the entirety of her second term, which expires in 2026.
According to the Spokesman Review, some council members had planned to provide Bell a 136-page petition for her resignation, but the meeting eventually ended prematurely. The petition states that Bell has overstepped her authority, hides information from the council and violates council orders. The publication reports that the council is split, with three new members against the mayor and two longtime members supporting her.
The controversial issue causing all the tension concerns the town's water shortage due to its declining aquifer. Town folk are reportedly upset with Bell, asserting that she mismanaged the town's water system and was not transparent about its issues. Last year, the city sold a million gallons of water to a nearby wind farm; a move that some blame has led to the depletion of some wells.
The Spokesman Review reports that councilman Robert Dew and petitioners will advance plans for a recall if Bell refuses to resign.
A recall can only qualify for the ballot if at least 35% of registered voters sign the petition for a recall. With a population of 535 people, only 331 of Lind's residents are registered to vote.