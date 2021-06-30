A report published by KHQ in Spokane indicates that “cities and counties do not have the authority to impose an immediate firework ban without the one-year waiting period, no matter how dry or dangerous the conditions are.”
The prior quote was published by the city of West Richland on Facebook.
KHQ reports that the only way fireworks could be banned in cities and/or counties that do not have existing laws in place is through the governor’s office.
KHQ reports that Governor Inslee could ban fireworks through a State of Emergency.
The following was published by the state fire marshal's office on Twitter:
"In WA, local jurisdictions have the primary authority to enact safety measures such as burn bans and fireworks restrictions. Pay close attention to local fire authorities and heed their instructions at all times with special emphasis during this time of increased fire danger."
The Governor’s office informed the media outlet that it has no plan to issue any last-minute ban on fireworks.