OTHELLO - The Tri-City Herald reports that an Othello woman was one of two inmates to die behind bars in Franklin County’s jail within the span of a month.
Franklin County sheriff’s officials say 42-year-old Faviola Valenzuela was found dead in her cell on March 15. Valenzuela was booked into the jail the previous weekend.
On the Tuesday after she was booked, Sheriff’s officials say a jail inmate alerted staff that Valenzuela was suffering from a medical problem at around 11:30 a.m A short time later, a corrections officer discovered that she had died.
Sheriff Jim Raymond did not disclose to the Tri-City Herald as to why Valenzuela was taken into custody, but alluded to mental health concerns as a contributing factor.
The Herald stated that Faviola’s family is still trying to determine how she died.
The investigation into her death continues.
Last month, the Tri-City Herald reported that 57-year-old Thomas Franklin collapsed in the booking area of the jail on Feb. 22. His death remains under investigation as well.