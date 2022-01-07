Washington’s economic circulatory system has been pinched off to eastern Washington due to idle delivery trucks stymied by the lengthy closure of two major arterials through the Cascade mountains. According to KXLY-TV, delivery trucks are unable to deliver supply to grocery stores and restaurants. KXLY reports that stores and eateries are standing by for supplies, but that won’t happen until Sunday at the earliest. Snoqualmie, Stevens and Blewett passes are expected to reopen by Sunday.
“Once the passes open, the trucks are ready to go, the supply is there,” Tammie Hetrick, President and CEO of the Washington State Food Industry Association told KXLY. “We are ready to get it out to the stores, we just need to have that access.”
The Washington Food Industry Association supplies produce to grocery stores across the state. It recommends that the public abstain from panic buying. The Association says buying supplies like you normally would will help preserve stocked items longer.
“It’s hard to tell people not to panic buy,” Hetrick tells KXLY. “That’s your first concern is making sure you have enough, but you know if we shopped like we regularly do, we’ll be fine.”