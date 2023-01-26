RITZVILLE - An article published by the Ritzville-Adams County Journal reports that a pedestrian walkway under I-90 along SR 261 in Ritzville is in the works.
The publication wrote that Ritzville City Councilman Scott Yaeger announced the news during a city council meeting on Jan. 17.
The project will be built by the state’s Department of Transportation. Funding is reportedly coming from Senate Bill 5974 as part of the “Move Ahead Washington” package. The bill was pass during the state’s legislative session in 2022.
"It just made sense for [Transportation] to do the project because they already have the necessary data. Besides, they own the highway," Ritzville City Clerk Julie Flyckt told the Journal.
The walkway will be extended to the relocated Les Schwab Tire Center, which is set to open in 2024, according to the Journal.