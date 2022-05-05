OMAK - The Omak-Okangoan Chronicle reports that a family was cleared of any wrongdoing by law enforcement after their initial investigation of the death of a child who perished on a camping trip in Okanogan County last month.
The infant reportedly died on April 21 while the family was camping at Forde Lake.
Deputies with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and the county coroner were summoned to North Valley Hospital in Tonasket where the child was taken.
After questioning the family and examination of the body, deputies and the coroner confirmed that the child’s death was not criminal in nature.
The family says the mom was sleeping with the child on an air mattress in the tent when she discovered the child was not breathing. Other family members awoke and began administering CPR.
The 2-month-old baby was “…rushed down from the campsite at Forde Lake approximately 15.25 miles up Sinlahekin Road,” according to an excerpt from the report published by the Omak-Okanogan Chronicle. “Mother and father placed the child in the vehicle and drove until they had cell phone reception on Oroville-Loomis Road.”
The child was declared dead on arrival by hospital staff.