MOSES LAKE - An article in Newsweek is reporting an incident that has reportedly gone viral in an ironic turn of events leading up and after a boat caught fire on Moses Lake over Memorial Day weekend.
According to the article, a boat caught fire on May 30 with three people on board after it allegedly circled another vessel that was flying LGTBQ pride flags. However, fate wasn’t too kind to the alleged bullies after their boat erupted into flames, forcing them to abandon the vessel.
The boaters who jumped ship, some of who were reportedly hurt, were then rescued by the boat they were allegedly harassing.
Twitter user @retro_ushi_ a.k.a. Cosmic Robbie of Moses Lake, who identifies as trans and queer, explained the story on social media.
"These people harassed my family because we were flying gay pride flags in Moses Lake, Washington, by racing around us and shouting gay slurs. Then, their boat literally blew up! #KarmaIsReal"
The boat that caught fire was reportedly completely gutted by the flames.
Twitter user, @retro_ushi_ believes that the boat caught fire because "because they were driving around us so roughly, they either damaged their carburetor or took in water and stalled. Then fumes built up and when they tried to speed away, the fumes ignited."
@retro_ushi_ wrote that they "got them out of the water immediately," adding: "We were nicer than they were."
The Grant County Sheriff's Office out of Ephrata, Washington responded to the incident and is in the process of interviewing the occupants of the boat that caught fire to find out what happened.