It appears that the fruit fly has met its biological match according to an article published by the Capital Press.
Researchers at Oregon State University will soon release a micro-parasitoid wasp within the next several weeks to control spotted wing drosophila (fruit flies) after getting approval from USDA. The wasp's scientific name is Ganaspis brasiliensis and it is the natural enemy of drosophila. The Capital Press reports that the wasp targets the tiny invasive insect by laying eggs inside drosophila larvae, killing them in the process.
OSU's experimental station in Corvallis discovered the wasp during its studies to find ways for growers to combat spotted wing drosophila (SWD); research that began in 2009.
Reportedly, SWD has caused an estimated $500 million in damage annually on Oregon crops alone; crops such as sweet cherries, peaches, figs, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and wine grapes.
Researchers say growers have dealt with SWD by spraying insecticides on their crops. Introducing the wasps is expected to significantly reduce the cost of fruit production.
"This will have a huge impact," Vaughn Walton, an entomologist at OSU told the Capital Press. "Because of that, when using pesticides, they have to be applied constantly, sometimes two or three times a week."
That same species of wasp was recently discovered in Washington state and is spreading without help, according to Washington State University.
Walton believes the wasp will reduce SWD populations by 65%.
"Growers are really interested and are excited about a biological control that will work along with cultural management tools to decrease SWD and not cost them any money," he said. "It's a natural resource available to them. We think this is going to change things."