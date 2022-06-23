RITZVILLE - The Ritzville-Adams County Journal reports that a local man has been jailed in Adams County for allegedly using his Facebook account in an attempt to lure underage girls to his home on East Weber Road.
79-year-old Eugene Roy Kliewer of Ritzville is in jail on Pierce County warrants for attempted rape of a child in the first degree and three counts of second-degree attempted child rape.
The Journal also reported that Kliewer faces a charge of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.