SEATTLE - A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars and former Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin have agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $44.5 million and includes $29 million guaranteed, the most significant move for new coach Urban Meyer in his NFL debut.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither side can make free agent agreements official until the new league year begins Wednesday.
Griffin’s agent, Buddy Baker, tweeted “Duval,” a nod to the city’s rallying cry and an apparent public confirmation of his client’s move east.
Griffin will be an immediate starter opposite CJ Henderson, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 draft, and could help the Jaguars have one of the league’s best coverage tandems.
Griffin has 48 pass breakups, including six interceptions, in four years with the Seahawks. He had a career-best three picks last season and made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2019.
His twin brother, Shaquem, could join him in Jacksonville. The Seahawks aren’t expected to place a restricted free agent tender on him, meaning he would become a free agent Wednesday and would be free to sign anywhere. The brothers grew up in St. Petersburg, about four hours away, and played college football at UCF.
Shaquill Griffin is the third surefire defensive starter to join Jacksonville in free agency, following safety Rayshawn Jenkins (four years, $35 million) and defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (three years, $24.4 million).