RICHLAND - According to a report published by the Capital Press, a Basin City farmer will have to wait a little longer before he finds out how long he’ll spend behind bars after conning Tyson Foods out of millions of dollars in a ‘ghost cattle’ scheme.
The sentencing of Cody Easterday has been pushed back to January 2022.
Easterday pled guilty to one count of wire fraud after bilking Tyson Fresh Meats out of $233 million.
A judge approved rescheduling of the re-sentencing to Jan. 24.
The delay reportedly gives Easterday time to help liquidate his family’s ranches and farms in bankruptcy court.
Easterday faces up to 20 years in prison.