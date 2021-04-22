BEVERLY - In a long-winded Seattle Times profile of three men who coordinated to find space debris from the SpaceX rocket several weeks ago, part of the story details an unsavory encounter with a land owner in Grant County.
A few days after parts of the SpaceX Falcon Rocket 9 streaked across the sky on its return to earth, meteorite hunter Robert Ward of Arizona traveled to the upper Columbia Basin in search of where the debris landed.
The Seattle Times reports that Ward’s intel came from research conducted by Software coder and American Meteor Society operations manager Mike Hankey and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologist Ken Howard.
The Seattle Times reports that Ward arrived in Yakima three days after SpaceX’s rocket debris reentered the earth’s atmosphere. Ward reportedly drove from Yakima about 70 miles to an area north of the Hanford Reach. Based on the radar signatures provided to him, the Seattle Times reported that Ward and his team were able to identify the debris as cylindrical helium pressure tanks that were used as part of the rocket’s propulsion system. However, the intel gathered for Ward wasn’t enough and he reportedly needed "gossip" to get him where he needed to be.
The newspaper reports that Ward asked around at a local hangout, the Carquest Auto Parts store in Mattawa. Ward reportedly was showing locals a photo of a similar tank that fell in Brazil in 2014 and handed out his card in an effort to develop a cache of informants. According to the Seattle Times, minutes after Ward drove away, he got a text with a photo claiming that one had landed in a yard on the edge of Beverly. However, by the time Ward got there, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office removed the debris.
Ward reportedly found a 5-foot long divot in the earth that was 4 inches deep, where the tank hit. The woman who lived on the property was willing to talk to Ward, but her husband was not. The Seattle Times reports that the husband “came unglued” and came out onto the porch with a shotgun and told Ward to go back to his truck.
Apparently, Ward immediately complied. In a tweet posted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, it stated that the property owner where the debris landed “wants to be left alone.”
Ward then expanded his search into Lincoln County but went back to the Beverly area eventually knowing that the pressure tanks likely did not fall too far apart from each other. The Seattle Times stated that Ward found two more Falcon 9 tanks in remote locations in the Beverly area. One had fallen in sage brush near some irrigated fields and another was on the other side of the Columbia River inside the Army’s Yakima training range. Ward says he got permission to roam the area that is open to the public.
Ward drove the tanks back to his home in Prescott, Arizona and is storing them with the rest of his vast space debris collection.
With three of the four tanks accounted for, Ward told the Seattle Times he believes the fourth tank landed somewhere in the Yakima military training area where they do live explosive training.