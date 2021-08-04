MOSES LAKE - A report from the Seattle Times discloses intel about an innovative flight program that is poised to take form in Moses Lake soon. The publication reports that Los Angeles startup, Universal Hydrogen, is partnering with Washington state-based AeroTEC and MagniX to foster a zero-emissions passenger test flight program.
With an engineering center in Seattle, a manufacturing facility in Arlington, and its test flight facility in Moses Lake, AeroTEC develops, tests and certifies new aircraft. Based in Redmond, Washington, MagniX is an electric motor manufacturer for electric aircraft.
All three entities will team up to retrofit and modify passenger turboprop airplanes, making them capable of flying on hydrogen fuel. AeroTEC will modify and test the aircraft and MagniX will provide the electric motors.
In addition, the flight program will tap into resources provided New York-based Plug Power, which will provide the hydrogen fuel cells; fuel cells will be sourced from the company’s hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing facility in Spokane.
In an interview with the Seattle Times, Universal Hydrogen CEO Paul Eremenko told the newspaper that the goal is to have the hydrogen-powered planes FAA certified by 2025.
Planes under modification include the De Havilland Canada DHC-8 turboprop, which will seat 40 passengers with the addition of hydrogen fuel equipment. The other aircraft is the ATR 72. The ATR 72 is the larger of the two planes and will be capable of seating 58 passengers after modification.
Modification of the planes is expected to begin early next year.