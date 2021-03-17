MESA - An article published by the Spokesman Review details how a state audit failed to find inconsistencies that would help explain how Tyson Foods could have lost 200,000 cattle during its dealings with rancher based out of Mesa, Washington.
Earlier in 2021, the state’s Department of Agriculture conducted an audit after Tyson Fresh Meats in Pasco alleged in a lawsuit that Easterday Ranches defrauded them out $225 million. Tyson accuses Easterday of fraudulently purchasing and feeding 200,000 cattle for the company that never existed.
“Given the two operations are engaged in this legal dispute involving the number of cattle, the program undertook this because it seemed like a prudent step to take to ensure there were no areas of concern or issues with this information we received,” department spokesman Hector Castro told the Spokesman Review.
The state inspected brand inspection reporting documents that ranches are mandated to provide each month to indicate the amount of cattle in feedlots. The timeline of reports reviewed spanned from January 2019 to January 2021. Investigators compared those documents to the reports submitted by Tyson “reflecting” the number of cattle it processed at the meatpacking plant in Wallula.
“They didn’t find any discrepancy between the numbers,” Castro told the Spokesman Review.
Robbie Parke manages the state’s Livestock Inspection Program; he told the Spokesman Review that each time a cow “changes hands,” it prompts an in-person inspection. The cow is then tracked monthly until it is processed. Easterday is reportedly one of only 11 certified by the state, and because of that, the only in-person inspection happened when the cow reached the feedlot. Everything reportedly becomes a paper report after that.
Castro told the publication that the department’s review of the documents did not look at the in-person inspections, but focused on the monthly paper audits reporting feeding in the pens.
“It’s done to ensure that the person selling or transferring the livestock owns it and has the right to sell it,” Castro said. “It’s just like tracking vehicle registration. You want to make sure that that person owns that cow.”
Castro told the Spokesman Review that the state didn’t start to audit to find the missing herd.
“That’s not what we were trying to do,” Castro said. “We are not stepping into the issue between Easterday and Tyson. We were just trying to confirm whether the data they reported to us was accurate. It appears that it is.
Court records show that Easterday Ranches billed Tyson for cattle it bought and then fed to slaughter weight. At the end of 2020, Tyson officials said they were made aware of the issues.
“Its investigation, including the admissions of Defendant’s President Cody Easterday, showed there were over 200,000 head of cattle that Defendant reported to be in inventory, but which did not exist,” Tyson attorney Alan D. Smith wrote.
After Tyson filed its lawsuit in a state court, Easterday Farms and Easterday Ranches Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. The farms reportedly owe creditors, which includes Tyson, more than $100 million.