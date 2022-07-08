RITZVILLE - State Senator Mark Schoesler of Ritzville is encouraging governor Jay Inslee to freeze that state sales tax after a recent notification from the state that it will collect an additional $1.46 billion revenue this biennium, according to the Ritzville-Adams County Journal.
“If Gov. Inslee and Democratic leaders in Congress like Speaker Pelosi and Sen. Schumer think a gas-tax holiday is a bad idea, let’s focus on suspending the state sales tax for Washingtonians,” said Schoesler, R-Ritzville. “It’s a fast and simple solution to help consumers in our state who are battling record inflation, and it would address what many people call a regressive tax. If the governor likes gas prices as high as they are, let’s offer tax relief in a different way. And let’s do it soon.”
The Journal reports that Schoesler believes a state sales tax freeze would benefit border communities like Spokane, Pullman, Clarkston, Goldendale and Vancouver.
Schoesler says businesses suffer when residents in border towns cross state lines to buy goods in Idaho and Oregon, both of which do not have a state sales tax.
“Let’s drop the state sales tax by a percentage point,” Schoesler explained. “Hopefully, we can do it permanently. If not, we could at least continue a sales-tax suspension until the Legislature decides that inflation is no longer a burden on Washington families and individuals.”
The Journal cited a comment made last week by Steve Lerch, director of the state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council: “Continued strong revenue collections and high inflation have again resulted in increases in the revenue forecast.”
“What his comment means is that our state is basically making even more money in taxes due to higher prices caused by inflation,” Schoesler said. “It’s wrong and immoral for the state to more or less make a profit off the backs of taxpayers due to record inflation.
“Our governor needs to realize this and finally support tax relief for Washingtonians instead of treating them like an ATM for his spending agenda.”
Schoesler addresses budget and tax issues as a member on the Senate Ways and Means Committee.