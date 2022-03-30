LOOMIS - 2022 is looking a little different in terms of how prescribed burns will be carried out in Okanogan County. For the first time in a number of years, the state’s Department of Natural Resources is leading prescribed burn efforts on state land. Burns are set to begin, with weather conditions pending, this week. KIRO 7 reports that the effort is being jointly done by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The prescribed burns will span across about 250 acres three miles south of Loomis near Conconully to the northwest of Omak.
“We’re starting with our prescribed fire program, dipping our toe more into broadcast burning, which historically the Tribes, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, several other land management agencies have conducted,” Kate Williams, prescribed fire program manager for the Washington Department of Natural Resources, told KIRO Newsradio.
“But this will be the first time in a few years the state is going to be conducting those types of burns again.”
The man-made fires reduce the chance of a catastrophic wildfire occurring. The burns eliminate fuels such as brush and pine needles on forest floors and rids the area of thick underbrush.
“The launch of our prescribed fire program marks a significant step forward in accomplishing our bold goals of restoring the health of Washington’s forests—and we’re bringing this vision to life through proactive collaboration and partnership,” wrote Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz in a news release. “Forest health treatments, including selective forest thinning and prescribed burning, are the necessary steps to combat our wildfire and forest health crisis.”
KIRO 7 reports that these types of burns are common in the southeast U.S. and the prairie states. They’re not found as often in the Northwest.