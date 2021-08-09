MALOTT - A suspected car thief’s run from the law ended with his watery demise in the Okanogan River south of Malott on Friday.
According to KXLY, Okanogan County deputies say 43-year-old Jesus Dominguez-Martinez and his brother were searching for his stolen car after it was taken earlier in the day.
During their hunt for the missing vehicle, they spotted it at a nearby home and confronted the man in the house.
KXLY reports that Dominguez-Martinez was chased by the knife-wielding man during the confrontation. Dominguez-Martinez reportedly made it to his other car, got inside, and locked the door. While inside his car, the suspect hit the window multiple times and attempted to open the car door. After the ordeal, investigators say Dominguez-Martinez and his brother drove off. Deputies say the suspect got into the stolen car and started following the brothers for a while, prompting them to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
The brothers and deputies found the stolen car in an orchard with no one inside. However, people living nearby say they saw a man running, wearing all black with no shoes. The suspect was last seen floating down the Okanogan River at Rattlesnake Point holding onto a log. After several attempts by deputies to draw the man back to shore for surrender, he reportedly continued to swim in the river. Eventually, the suspect went under and never resurfaced.
The man’s body was found the next day.