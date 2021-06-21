ELLENSBURG - According to documents obtained by KHQ and a report published by the Spokesman Review, the teen suspected of stealing and burning a Pride flag from Central Washington University says he had his reasons.
On June 9, KHQ and the Spokesman Review report that 19-year-old Ryan Pate stole the flag from CWU’s Student Union and Recreation Center and burned it; Pate allegedly recorded and posted his actions on social media.
According to KHQ, Pate says he burned the flag in an act of retaliation to an earlier theft of his religious Christian flag from his truck.
Pate is now facing third-degree theft and malicious mischief charges relating to the ordeal.
Pate reportedly told authorities that he didn’t steal the Pride flag because of what it represents, but because it was the “easiest and most accessible” flag to steal, according to documents.
Pate, a student at CWU will now go through the student conduct process, according to the university.