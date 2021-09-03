ROYAL CITY - It’ll likely be more difficult for firefighters to combat blazes after $5,000 worth of gear was stolen from the Royal Slope Fire Department this week.
Grant County Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman told iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, that stolen items include a large, red Cordura bag, helmet, pants, boots, and a coat that reads Royal Slope. Foreman says the crook lifted the gear from a firefighter’s private vehicle on Thursday night.
“Just remember that volunteer firefighters cost less, but they’re not free. This is an example.” explained Foreman, “You have to outfit them with $5,000 worth of gear in order to provide a safe workplace for them under challenging conditions,” he told KPQ.
If anyone has any information on the gear or its whereabouts, please call 509-762-1160.