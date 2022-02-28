CLE ELUM - KIMA reports that an unlicensed contractor accused of defrauding people and stealing the identity of other businesses is behind bars.
KIMA’s story states that the man out of Yakima was arrested during a sting operation in Cle Elum on Friday morning.
Authorities were able to arrest Antonio Gonzalez after a KIMA story came out about an L&I investigation into him, resulting in a man coming forward and reporting to the media agency that he could tell Gonzalez was using fake credentials. The man told KIMA that he was currently negotiating with Gonzalez to do a project.
KIMA got the man in touch with the Yakima prosecutor’s office and its investigation team. Last week, the man who was almost victimized by Gonzalez wore a wire to record evidence of fraud during a meeting with Gonzalez.
Because of Friday’s arrest, Gonzalez now faces charges of theft, identity theft, and criminal impersonation; these charges were filed by Yakima County. Kittitas County may file charges against Gonzalez as well.