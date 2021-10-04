CONNELL - A Connell prison guard has filed a lawsuit against Governor Jay Inslee in response to the state’s vaccination mandate for state employees.
According to the Tri-City Herald, the plaintiff in the lawsuit is Jeffrey Johnson, an unvaccinated prison guard who works at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in north Franklin County.
According to the publication, the corrections officer wrote in the lawsuit that his religion prohibits him from receiving a vaccine without his “explicit verbal or written consent for an indefinite amount of time.” Reportedly, Johnson wasn’t granted the exemption by the Washington state Department of Corrections until after he submitted a second request. Though, the department says the only accommodation it can offer Johnson is reassignment due to his unvaccinated status and “poses a threat to the health or safety of yourself and others in the workplace"; that's based on what his lawsuit says.
In the suit, Johnson claims that so-called "accommodation" creates uncertainty to Johnson and his current and future employment status with the corrections department.
Johnson claims he was asked by the DOC to turn in an up-to-date resume.
Since the pandemic began, 445 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed among Coyote Ridge inmates and 289 cases were reported among employees/staff. According to the state’s dashboard, there have been 24 new positive cases at the prison.
Johnson’s lawsuit asks a judge is to rule that Inslee’s mandate is unconstitutional and void. Johnson is suing the state of Washington, the Department of Corrections, and DSHS Secretary Cheryl Strange.