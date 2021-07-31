WINTHROP - Meteorological satellite imagery captured the development of a fire-induced storm over Okanogan County on Friday.
KXLY reports, that the GOES 17 weather satellite began monitoring lightning clouds that were forming over the heat from the Cedar Creek Fire southwest of Winthrop.
Cloud formations known as ‘pyrocumulonimbus’ began to create what was reported as ‘blue’ lightning flashes over the area. KXLY’s weather team reports that temps near the fire lines reached the upper 90s on Friday, while thermometer soared to 103 degrees in the Methow Valley.
Weather analytics say the fires fostered consistent winds traveling at around 20 mph, a recipe for substantial fire behavior.
KXLY says the “intense rising heat will create tall cumulus clouds above the fire that can generate lightning.