WENATCHEE - News Radio 560 KPQ reports that Wenatchee attorney Charles Steinberg is dead after suffering from a heart attack while experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
The 55-year-old died in his home on Tuesday.
Steinberg was a former candidate for a Chelan County Superior Court judge seat.
Steinberg rose to prominence due to his work in religious discrimination cases, was a vocal opponent of the Harry Potter book series and represented a landowner who opposed development in the Riverside Drive area where many new apartments, businesses and hotels now stand.
His death was confirmed to KPQ News by current Chelan-Douglas Bar Association Present Erin McCool.