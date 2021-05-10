WENATCHEE - An article written by the New York Times reported that Chipotle has revealed plans to up its average wages to $15 per hour by the end of June.
According to the Times, the Mexican fast-food chain plans to hire 20,000 employees at its more than 200 restaurants across the U.S., which includes Wenatchee.
The publication reports that Chipotle’s wage increase would translate into hourly workers earning $11 to $18 an hour.
Chipotle and other local fast-food restaurants have sweetened their hiring incentives as they struggle to staff their facilities. The New York Times reports that as vaccinations increase and governments lighten their restrictions, the restaurant industry is having a difficult time replenishing its workforce after laying off millions of employees.
According to a report released by the National Restaurant Association last week, there was a surge in the number of food workers hired in the dining and bar sector, but employment levels at full-service restaurants in February remained 20% lower year-over-year. Employment at fast-food and casual dining eateries was down 6% over that same time span.
The New York Times also reported that Chipotle is also offering referral bonuses for managers and crew members.