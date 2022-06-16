WENATCHEE - A Wenatchee chiropractor faces some serious charges after he was arrested for allegedly possessing child porn last week.
According to iFIBER ONE News partner News Radio 560 KPQ, police were notified by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that 62-year-old Wayne Latimer had allegedly downloaded explicit photos of children through Facebook on October 17, 2021. Chelan County deputies received a search warrant last week and seized 27 electronic devices from Latimer’s East Wenatchee home and his chiropractic clinic in Wenatchee.
On Tuesday, Latimer was charged with four first-degree counts of possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Latimer was charged with an additional four more counts in the second degree.
Latimer was arrested last Thursday. He was released on Friday after posting bail for $250,000 and will be in Chelan County Superior Court next Wednesday for an arraignment, according to KPQ.
Latimer owns Latimer Chiropractic on North Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee.