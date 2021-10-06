WENATCHEE - It appears that Wenatchee’s high school football club will cancel another game this season due to coronavirus.
iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that five football players recently tested positive for coronavirus.
The Wenatchee Panthers were set to take on Davis High School in Yakima on Friday.
This is the second time Wenatchee has had to call off a game because of coronavirus.
The Wenatchee Panthers canceled their game against Skyline in early September due to positive cases on the football team.