KIMA-TV reports that a Franklin County woman has tested positive for West Nile Virus. On Friday, the Benton-Franklin Heath District says a routine blood screening test detected the virus after the woman donated blood. KIMA’s story states that health officials aren’t sure where the woman contracted the virus.
“…serious illness and death are also possible. That’s why we urge people to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites and to contact their health care provider if they develop symptoms,” Dr. Amy Pearson, health officer of Benton-Franklin Health District told KIMA.
Health officials with the district say about one in five people who are infected with West Nile develop fever-like symptoms which include headaches and body aches.
Officials say some mosquito pools in Benton and Franklin counties have tested positive for West Nile Virus in 2021.
"The risk of West Nile virus infection will be high until mosquitoes dissipate after the first hard frost," officials with the Benton Franklin Health District told KIMA.