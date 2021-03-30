A report published by the Seattle P.I. reveals the most vaccinated counties in Washington state.
Among the top five are Okanogan and Chelan counties. According to the report, 34.76% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 22% of people have been fully vaccinated. Breaking it down further, the previous data translates into 27,200 people of the 78,420 total residents have gotten at least one immunity shot.
In Okanogan County, 30.44% of its residents have received immunization doses and 22.3% have been fully vaccinated. 13,000 of the 42,730 people who live there have received at least one dose.
According to the Seattle P.I. the most vaccinated counties all have one thing in common: a large portion of their adult population is 65 or older; these adults were eligible for a vaccine in the earliest phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. The elderly population became eligible for a vaccine in mid-January.
Other counties in the top five includes Jefferson County, San Juan County, and Clallam County.
The Seattle P.I. reports that another factor contributing to high vaccination rates in some counties included an aggressive vaccination plan.