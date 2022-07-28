LEAVENWORTH - A Seattle woman died in the middle of a climb in the Leavenworth area last week.
iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that 56-year-old Michelle Yao of Seattle was climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth when she passed away.
Chelan County Emergency Management’s Jason Reinfeld says the victim’s 30-year-old climbing partner contacted 9-1-1 on July 19th at around 9:45 p.m. from the wall after losing sight of Yao and was unable to communicate with her while she was still connected to the rope below.
Chelan County rescuers reached the site just after midnight and confirmed Yao was deceased on the rope.
"They confirmed Ms. Yao was deceased on the rope." Reinfeld told KPQ. "They recovered her and helped the initial reporting party off the wall and down to the trailhead as well. They were able to get them out at about 4:30 in the morning."
Reinfeld says there were no indications that Yao had died from a fall or trauma. It’s believed that she passed away from a health issue.