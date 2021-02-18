MOUNT VERNON - Tension over politics escalated quickly when a Washington woman was killed while trying to steal a Loren Culp sign from a yard in Skagit County.
Culp was the Republican challenger in the 2020 general election; he lost to Democratic incumbent Jay Inslee.
KIRO 7 reports that the shooting happened in an unincorporated part of Skagit County on Saturday near Mount Vernon.
Skagit County deputies were summoned at around 5:30 p.m. to a report of a fight, quickly followed by a report from someone who said their friend had been shot.
Authorities arrived to find a 32-year-old Arlington woman dead in a driveway.
Deputies say the homeowner initially thought someone was trying to steal his mail, but quickly realized that they were attempting to steal his sign. The political fixture was an expression of support for the former gubernatorial candidate. Deputies say the attempted stealing of the political sign set off a violent confrontation.
“At some point during the altercation, his 55-year-old wife came outside of the residence, filed multiple rounds from a gun and the female was shot,” said Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark.
Angela Conijin was arrested for second-degree murder, the homeowner was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
Authorities have not released the name of the woman who was shot dead.