In a report broadcast by KIRO 7, Lynnell McFarland of Spokane is very lucky to be alive thanks to a bag of sweaters.
Earlier in the week, iFIBER ONE News reported about the discovery of McFarland on Monday after she went missing on November 18.
McFarland reportedly went in the wrong direction en route to Spokane, and instead of traveling via I-90, she ended up on Blewett Pass in a snow storm.
Pinned and immobilized by her injuries, McFarland reportedly used a knife to cut away her seatbelt and opened a bag of sweaters that were supposed to be donated. KIRO 7 reports that McFarland used the sweaters to keep warm and tied some around her wounds.
With no food, no water, McFarland managed to survive until her daughter, Amanda, the one responsible for the search effort, crossed paths with a DOT worker near the area where her mom was stranded. Amanda had asked the DOT worker for directions on where her mom might be based on the ping and the DOT worker used satellite technology that led the pair to the area where her mother’s wreckage was discovered.
“I was praying, but I didn’t know if I had one or two days left,” was the first thing McFarland said to her daughter when she was discovered.
McFarland was extracted by emergency responders and was transported from the crash scene to an ambulance using a high-angle rope rescue.
“She's in a world of pain, essentially. You know, just extensive bruising and trauma, but she is alive,” Amanda McFarland told KIRO 7.
Lynnell McFarland is originally from Omak, graduating from Omak High School in 1971.