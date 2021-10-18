PULLMAN - Nick Rolovich has been terminated as Washington State football coach for failing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Rolovich, in his second year at WSU, was fired by the university for cause on Monday. Rolovich had been seeking a religious exemption to the Washington mandate that requires state workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18. It’s not yet clear if Rolovich was granted an exemption if the university could not make accommodations for him.
“This is a disheartening day for our football program,” said athletic director Pat Chun. “Our priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the young men on our team. The leadership on our football team is filled with young men of character, selflessness and resiliency and we are confident these same attributes will help guide this program as we move forward.”
Four assistant coaches have also been terminated, according to the university.
Rolovich was hired in January 2020 and finishes his brief tenure in Pullman with a 5-6 record. The Cougars had won three straight games prior to WSU’s decision to fire its coach on Monday.
Current defensive coordinator Jake Dickert has been named acting head coach.